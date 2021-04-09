Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found better Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Granada win

The last Manchester United player to score six or more European goals in a single campaign was Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But Marcus Rashford has now overtaken that tally, nothing seven in both the Europa League and Champions League combined. The England international scored as Granada were beaten 2-0 in Spain, with Bruno Fernandes scoring another.

Manchester United went into their game against Granada looking to take a giant step towards the Europa League semi-finals.

And though it wasn’t pretty, the Red Devils got the job done – boosting their hopes of ending a four-year wait for silverware in the process.

Rashford opened the scoring United, with Fernandes then joining him on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

The England international latched onto a looping ball from Victor Lindelof – whose execution was similar to Toni Kroos’ effort against Liverpool on Tuesday night, to keep his cool and beat Rui Silva with a composed finish – helping his side to a healthy first leg lead in the process.

And his goal was his seventh in European competitions this term, beating the six achieved by Mkhitaryan in the 2017/2018 campaign.

That year, the Armenia international was on song when it came to the tournament – notching six times including against Ajax in the final.

