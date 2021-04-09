Man Utd boss Solskjaer praises two players after Granada win despite 'not perfect night'

Meanwhile, speaking before the game, Paul Scholes warned United about becoming too dependent on certain individuals within the squad.

“I look at Manchester United and I don’t think they are a great football team. But they’ve got individuals that win you games of football,” he told Jake Humphrey and Owen Hargreaves in the BT Sport studio.

“When you look at the top end of the pitch – you look at [Marcus] Rashford, look at [Anthony] Martial, I know Martial is injured of course.

“I think we had everything.

“We were a great team, probably didn’t have many stand-out individuals – we had Cristiano Ronaldo of course and Ryan Giggs – but we played as a team as well.