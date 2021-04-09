NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Masters leaderboard 2021 LIVE: Justin Rose leads by four shots...

Masters leaderboard 2021 LIVE: Justin Rose leads by four shots after Augusta first round

Dustin Johnson will be defending his Masters title this week at Augusta with the world’s best players in action including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. The 2021 Masters gets underway in its normal place on the calendar this year, meaning Johnson’s reign as Masters champion could well be short lived.
The world No 1 has endured a difficult season so far but he will remain one of the favourites this week due to his historic performance back in November.

Only three players in history have won back-to-back Masters titles – Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

“My game is in good shape,” Johnson said this week. “Maybe not quite as good of shape as it was in November, but I feel like it’s coming together.

“I’m starting to hit a lot of the same shots and getting a lot more comfortable over the golf ball. I feel like it’s in pretty good form.

“I think it’s getting there. Sometimes playing in Hawaii with a lot of wind, LA with a lot of wind, Saudi with a lot of wind, sometimes it gets just a little bit off. My setup and posture was just a little bit off which caused me to hit some funny shots which is kind of the difference of playing really well or playing just okay. I think that was the main thing.”

But there are a number of players who head into the 2021 Masters in strong form and will fancy their chances.

Thomas won The Players Championship last month with a stellar final round and showcased his skills in and around the green.

Lee Westwood has also enjoyed a strong start to 2021 with the Englishman looking to become the oldest winner of The Masters.

The week is set to see surprises through all four rounds and Express Sport is on hand to provide updates throughout the week.

