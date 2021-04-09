Masters leaderboard 2021 LIVE: Justin Rose leads by four shots after Augusta first round

Dustin Johnson will be defending his Masters title this week at Augusta with the world’s best players in action including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. The 2021 Masters gets underway in its normal place on the calendar this year, meaning Johnson’s reign as Masters champion could well be short lived.

The world No 1 has endured a difficult season so far but he will remain one of the favourites this week due to his historic performance back in November. Only three players in history have won back-to-back Masters titles – Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. “My game is in good shape,” Johnson said this week. “Maybe not quite as good of shape as it was in November, but I feel like it’s coming together. “I’m starting to hit a lot of the same shots and getting a lot more comfortable over the golf ball. I feel like it’s in pretty good form. JUST IN: The Masters 2021 tips: Best bets for Augusta major