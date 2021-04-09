NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom offers free bonus as Nintendo Switch...

Gaming

Monster Hunter Rise: Capcom offers free bonus as Nintendo Switch game hits sales milestone

The Kamara Pack 1 Commerative Item Pack features plenty of free items to help players on their next quest in Rise.

The free item drop features 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, five Mega Demondrugs and five Mega Armorskins.

That’s plenty of free items that will help Rise players when they head out to battle their next monster.

Announcing the release of the free items the official Monster Hunter Twitter posted: “First week numbers are in: #MHRise has shipped over 5 million units worldwide!

“As a token of our gratitude, we’re giving out a Commemorative Item Pack.

“Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim your Kamura Pack 1.”

READ MORE: Nintendo Switch Online tipped to get N64, GameCube, Wii games

