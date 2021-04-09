NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

NBA 2K21 update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes reveal new...

Gaming

NBA 2K21 update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes reveal new 2K21 ratings

There is plenty of +1 to -1 to look through, with the main highlights including Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+3), P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3), Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (+4), Moses Brown: 77 OVR (+3), Chuma Okeke: 76 OVR (+4), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 75 OVR (+3), Jaden McDaniels: 75 OVR (+3), Brodric Thomas: 69 OVR (+3).

These new rating changes follow another update released for NBA 2K21 on PS4 and Xbox One, with the patch notes listed below.

This update brings a number of fixes to MyTEAM, updates to player likeness and facial animations, new additions to 2K Beach, and additional fixes to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K21 across all game modes.

GENERAL:

  • New seasonal decorations in 2K Beach
  • Updated another set of player likeness improvements for current NBA players
