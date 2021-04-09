Only Fools and Horses legend John Challis hits out at 'unfunny' modern comedy shows

Del Boy (played by David Jason) and his brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) became millionaires on the show after they found a pocket watch which made them a tidy £6.2million at an auction.

The show has been named the best BBC series of all time according to a recent YouGov poll.

The last official episode aired in 2003 but avid fans still watch Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert, Grandad, Trigger, Boycie in old episodes over and over again.

In the poll’s second place came Planet Earth and taking the third spot was Fawlty Towers.