How effective is the Pfizer vaccine?
The Pfizer vaccine is very effective at preventing a person becoming infected with COVID-19.
Latest data from Pfizer’s Phase III study, of their COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, showed the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in stopping the virus.
The updated analysis is from a data pool of 927 confirmed symptomatic Covid cases observed in a trial through until March 13.
The trial was carried out in line with guidance from the US’s Drug and Food Administration (FDA) for all firms assessing vaccines to review safety and efficacy.
The vaccine also appears to be effective for up to six months, as demonstrated in the trial.
Safety data from more than 12,000 vaccinated participants who were followed up for six months after their second dose showed increased safety and tolerance of the virus.
Vaccine efficacy of 100 percent in preventing Covid cases was seen in South Africa, where the new variant has been running rampant.
“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness.”
Studies have also been conducted in the UK recently, which saw the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine come back high once more.
A study of 237 healthcare workers who were tested for antibody and T-cell responses was carried out as part of the largest and most analytical study not he immune system’s response following a Covid jab.
The PITCH data also shows that people who have previously had the virus generate stronger T-cell and antibody responses following one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The study shows that after two doses, the levels of protection with the Pfizer vaccine were even greater, which underlines the importance of not missing your second dose.
Researchers discovered among people who’d contracted the virus in the past, the T-cell response widened after vaccination, and recognised more areas of the Covid spike protein – the part of the virus which attacks the immune system and causes severe disease.
One dose of Pfizer’s jab provides a good level of protection, but to be fully shielded from Covid, you should get both doses as soon as you’re invited to do so.
Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “These findings from the PITCH study are crucial to increasing our understanding of the immune response to COVID-19 and how the Pfizer vaccine is working to protect people across the UK already.
“I urge everyone to come forward to be vaccinated when invited and to take up both doses of the vaccine as both are vital to ensuring long-term protection from COVID-19.”
