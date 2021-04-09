Piers Morgan leads celebrities in heartbreaking tributes to Prince Philip as he dies at 99

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died peacefully at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

Piers Morgan has since led celebrities paying tribute to the royal online, writing: “RIP Prince Philip, 99.

“A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

“A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, 44, offered his condolences to the Royal Family as the Queen goes into eight days of mourning.

READ MORE: Prince Philip dead: Carol Vorderman recalls him ‘flirting’ with Queen