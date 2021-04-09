Piers Morgan leads celebrities in heartbreaking tributes to Prince Philip as he dies at 99

“A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.
“A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, 44, offered his condolences to the Royal Family as the Queen goes into eight days of mourning.
He penned: “What a life. My deepest condolences to the Queen and the rest of the royal family.”
Dan accompanied the post with a candid snap of Prince Philip alongside the official statement.
Other celebrities have since taken to social media and offered their regards.
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid penned: “Sad news about the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Such a huge loss for the Queen and his family. His has been her constant, steadfast support.”
Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster wrote: “Thoughts are with the Royal family, especially the Queen at the very sad news of the passing of Duke of Edinburgh her husband of 73 years.”
Singer Boy George added: “Very sad news about Prince Philip. He was a character. Like a very naughty grandfather. RIP. God Bless The Queen!”
Former Homes Under The Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander penned: “This is very sad news indeed.”
While Piers’ former GMB colleague Alex Beresford uploaded: “So sad! Thoughts with the whole of the Royal family!”
“May Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh rest in peace.”
Lord Alan Sugar penned: “Very sad to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has passed away. My thoughts are with HRH & the Royal family. R.I.P.
“My condolences to Her Majesty and to all of the Royal Family.”
Vernon Kay wrote: “Very sad news, hearing the passing of Prince Phillip. RIP.”
Richard Branson: “Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family.”
While Kay Burley tweeted simply: “RIP sir.”
Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon commented: “Such sad news… My thoughts and prayers to the Queen and her family. 73 years of marriage. Rest in peace Prince Philip.”
London mayor candidate, Laurence Fox, said: “So sad to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. My prayers are with Her Majesty and the entire royal family at this difficult time.”
He continued: “A exemplar of dutiful public service and a wonderful irreverent wit. God save the queen.”
Harry Redknapp wrote: “Rest in peace Prince Philip. 1921-2021.”
“A wonderful man with a wicked sense of humour.”
Britain’s Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden wrote: “So sad to hear this news. 1921 – 2021. Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip – Duke of Edinburgh.
“A true gentleman. Our thoughts are with you ma’am.”
