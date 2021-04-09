Premier League chiefs back Covid passports in Boris Johnson letter in bid to get fans back

The Premier League already plan to welcome back up to 10,000 supporters for the final two rounds of matches of the current campaign.

The league’s chief executive Richard Masters warned last month: “Towards the end of this season we’ll get towards £2bn lost since the start of the pandemic in match-day and broadcast revenue,” said Masters.

“Clubs have continued to invest in competitive match-day squads and the Premier League has continued to make good all of its contributions throughout the pyramid and wider football.

“But the ramifications are that ultimately if there’s less money coming into football, then there’ll be less money going out in the short term.”

The Premier League are also hoping supporters will be back in their numbers for the start of the 2021-22 season, which it has been confirmed will start on August 14 of this year and will conclude on May 22 of next year.

Around 8,000 spectators will attend the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on April 25 with it thought 2,000 fans of each club will be in attendance alongside 4,000 local Brent residents and NHS staff.

Certification is expected to be trialled at the FA Cup semi-finals and final, which will also serve as test events, and at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

As many as 21,000 fans could attend the FA Cup final while the World Championship will have around 1,000 fans per day from April 17 to May 3.