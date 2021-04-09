NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Prince Charles and Camilla: Future king 'picked a devoted wife...

Life & Style

Prince Charles and Camilla: Future king 'picked a devoted wife not a dazzling future Queen

1 min

120views
100
15 shares, 100 points

She said: “With his rather isolated childhood and his body language throughout his life suggesting a very melancholy, reflective, self-absorbed and even anxious man, Charles will often signal extreme contrasts as future king, from a man whose destiny weighs heavily on his shoulders to a more competitive man who dislikes sharing the spotlight.

“Charles has shown signs of needing sympathy, empathy and even a maternal style of uncritical devotion from the woman in his life and, with his wedding anniversary looming, it appears clear that Camilla is the congruent, complementary ‘fit’ that he wanted.”

According to the expert, it’s Camilla’s unwavering dedication to Charles that makes her an ideal wife.

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish