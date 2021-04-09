NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Prince Philip broke major royal travel milestone during Arctic expedition

Prince Philip broke major royal travel milestone during Arctic expedition

Prince Philip[1] travelled around the world throughout his life, both on royal duty reprinting the UK abroad, and for leisure purposes. However, one exciting expedition would lead him to achieve an incredible feat never before reached by a Royal Family[2] member.
This photograph was shared by the Royal Family just last year on their Instagram account.

According to insiders, it was during the trip when travelling between New Zealand and Antarctica he developed a fascination with birdwatching.

He spent much of his time taking photographs of native seabirds between New Zealand and Antarctica.

Inspired by the trip, he went on to publish a book titled “Birds from Britannia” in 1962.

The two men had posed with two showgirls swathed in feather boas, Kelley explained.

However, the positioning of the dancers made for quite the spectacle.

“In the picture, the two men turned their backs to the camera and so did the showgirls, whose rhinestoned-thonged backsides were without feathers,” wrote Kelley.

“Mountbatten found the picture of the bare-bottomed showgirls so amusing he had it blown up and hung in the Queen’s passageway on the royal yacht.”

References

  1. ^ Prince Philip (www.express.co.uk)
  2. ^ Royal Family (www.express.co.uk)
