Prince Philip broke major royal travel milestone during Arctic expedition

According to insiders, it was during the trip when travelling between New Zealand and Antarctica he developed a fascination with birdwatching.
He spent much of his time taking photographs of native seabirds between New Zealand and Antarctica.
Inspired by the trip, he went on to publish a book titled “Birds from Britannia” in 1962.
However, the positioning of the dancers made for quite the spectacle.
“In the picture, the two men turned their backs to the camera and so did the showgirls, whose rhinestoned-thonged backsides were without feathers,” wrote Kelley.
“Mountbatten found the picture of the bare-bottomed showgirls so amusing he had it blown up and hung in the Queen’s passageway on the royal yacht.”
