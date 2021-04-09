NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Property: Best seaside towns to buy a home in the...

Life & Style

Property: Best seaside towns to buy a home in the UK – latest graphic

1 min

104views
74
12 shares, 74 points

So which UK seaside town makes for the best properties?

Showerstoyou.co.uk has created a points-based system for 50 UK seaside towns to try and figure out the best oceanside hotspot in the country.

The point-based system looked at the average property price, average Airbnb price, weather, quality of air, number of blue flag beaches, yearly number of visitors, annual number of rainy days, hours of sunshine, days of air frost, minimum and maximum temperature, as well as monthly mean wind speed at 10m.

The points were totalled for each seaside town before the top 20 were tallied.

READ MORE: Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share how to make tile grout look ‘brand new’

Read More

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

74
12 shares, 74 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish