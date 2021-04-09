Prostate cancer: Eight changes to bathroom habits indicating you may be at risk of disease

The disease usually develops slowly, so it can take years for symptoms to develop. Symptoms usually appear when the prostate is large enough to put pressure on the urethra. When pressure is placed on the urethra, it can cause changes in urinary habits and bladder control, which are usually the first sign of the disease. “You’ll usually only get early symptoms if the cancer grows near the tube you urinate through (the urethra) and presses against it, changing the way you urinate,” said Prostate Cancer UK.

Other symptoms of prostate cancer can include passing urine more often in general and hesitancy.

Hesitancy involves straining to empty your bladder, and you may also have a weaker urine flow or feel as though you’ve not emptied your bladder properly.

There may be a sense of urgency when you feel a sudden need to urinate, and any blood in your urine or semen could be a warning sign of the condition.

These symptoms of prostate cancer could also be a sign of an enlarged prostate.