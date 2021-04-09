Set structures on fire Fortnite: Epic Games confirms week 4 challenge error

To do this, they head to an area west of Holly Hedges – you’ll find a large white building with a viking ship on top of it as well as a gas station nearby.

Head to the gas station first, go into the store and then exit the door at the back – where you’ll find two gas cans.

Then, you need to head to the white building which has a viking ship on top and go to the basement.

Place the gas can on top of the palettes near the boxes, and then light it – which you can do by hitting it with your pickaxe.

This should help you tick off one of the structures you need to set on fire, with ten in total needed to be destroyed.

In case you’re wondering, here is a full list of the Fortnite season 6 week 4 challenges for chapter 2…