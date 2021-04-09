Smyths PS5: When are Smyths Toys getting more PlayStation 5 UK stock to buy?

We have seen BT send out access codes so customers can purchase a PS5 from the BT Shop.

But, because this deal is only for BT customers, it isn’t a restock that was available widely.

As it stands, it means both this week and last week have so far been a barren period for those in the UK looking to purchase a PS5.

It had previously been claimed that Smyths Toys could be getting a PS5 restock towards the end of this week.

The @PS5Instant Twitter previously posted: “Very stock release this week (9-11am). AO phone orders for #PS5 in a few days. Smyths end of week. GAME expected 7th to 14th (9-10am) & Argos 8th to 15th (1-4am)”.

READ MORE: PS5 UK stock LIVE: GAME, Very, Smyths, Argos, Amazon restock latest