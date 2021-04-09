Smyths PS5: When are Smyths Toys getting more PlayStation 5 UK stock to buy?

But, because this deal is only for BT customers, it isn’t a restock that was available widely.
As it stands, it means both this week and last week have so far been a barren period for those in the UK looking to purchase a PS5.
It had previously been claimed that Smyths Toys could be getting a PS5 restock towards the end of this week.
The @PS5Instant Twitter previously posted: “Very stock release this week (9-11am). AO phone orders for #PS5 in a few days. Smyths end of week. GAME expected 7th to 14th (9-10am) & Argos 8th to 15th (1-4am)”.
READ MORE: PS5 UK stock LIVE: GAME, Very, Smyths, Argos, Amazon restock latest
“As most retailers re-open Monday & are busy setting up. Stock will still be sold online due to Sony’s COVID policy.”
According to the Government’s lockdown roadmap, non-essential retail will be opening its doors on Monday April 12.
And if that’s the reason why there’s been a lack of PS5 restocks, with retailers preparing for this big opening date, then there’s reason to hope the next few weeks could see a change of fortunes for PlayStation 5 stock hunters.
GAME, Very and Smyths Toys had all been rumoured to releasing PS5 stock this week, while Argos had also been tipped to launch their latest stock drop either this week or not.
Amazon are also rumoured to be dropping more PS5 stock next week, and it’s been claimed the retail giant will be taking PS5 orders twice in April.
READ MORE: Very PS5 restock: Stock drop time to set your alarms for
Despite the recent lack of PS5 restocks, the good news is the value of the PS5 resale market has tumbled in recent months.
The PS5 was seen selling for over double the asking price at the peak of the stock shortages, but that is no longer the case.
This is highlighted most clearly with CeX – who previously were selling the PS5 for £815, and offering those looking to sell the console £650 in cash or vouchers.
Now CeX is selling a PS5 for £680 but – most tellingly – they are currently offering £470 in cash or vouchers for a boxed PS5 Disc console.
That’s just £20 more than the typical asking price – which shows scalping a PS5 is no longer as profitable as it once was.
And that’s only good news for PS5 fans who have been frustrated by scalpers snapping up consoles at lightning fast speeds in the months following its launch.
With the amount of money that can be made from PS5 scalping falling it hopefully means that those lining up to order PS5s with any future restocks will be genuine gamers looking to buy Sony’s new console to game on, with scalpers looking to make a quick buck hightailing it.
0 Comments