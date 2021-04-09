Sonos is working with IKEA on new never-before-seen speakers

Both the bookshelf and the lamp variants are controlled using the same Sonos app as the Sonos Five, Sonos Beam, and other gadgets from the company. The collaborations with IKEA will also tie-in to any existing Sonos kit set-up around your home, which makes them massively appealing to those who have already invested in the ecosystem as well as first-timers browsing the shelves of IKEA looking for a bargain.
And now, the two firms are back with more.
As spotted by the sharp-eyed team at Pocket-Lint, Sonos’ Instagram account is now teasing a new iteration of the design-led speakers. “Looks Like Symfonisk,” reads a tagline in their latest Instagram Stories video, before presenting both company logos. And that’s it.
However, a source within the company speaking to gadget blog The Verge has revealed that a second-generation table lamp is one of the products being worked on by the two companies. Sonos and IKEA are also planing a picture frame that packs Sonos’ trademark speaker technology inside – so you can mount your favourite wall art or family photo onto the wall and also use it to blast your favourite playlist during the next house party you’re planning.
In the meantime, if you’re looking for a new Sonos speaker to add to your smart home, the company recently launched its second portable speaker, the Sonos Roam, which lets you add to your speaker set-up at home, and then take the tunes with you into the garden, by the poolside, or the beach. With a 10-hour battery and water-resistant design, the Roam is squarely aimed at the likes of the UE Boom and JBL Flip ranges.
