NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Star Wars reboot: Rey Skywalker to ‘give birth to new...

Entertainment

Star Wars reboot: Rey Skywalker to ‘give birth to new Jedi with Ben Solo'

1 min

95views
85
13 shares, 85 points

Explaining how this will happen, Zeroh said: “He is different as he is the son of Rey Skywalker. He is going to be born the same way Anakin [Skywalker] was, in a different light.

“Favreau is creating a canon piece in Star Wars that both Ben Solo’s spirit and Rey are now one and that she will give birth to Cade through the Force – very similar to what Shmi Skywalker did with Anakin.”

Cade Skywalker was a huge part of the Star Wars comic books from 2006 onwards before Disney rebooted the deeper extended universe storylines.

Originally, Cade was the son of Kol Skywalker, a descendant of Luke (Mark Hamill)

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish