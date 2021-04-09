The medical examiner who performed the initial autopsy of George Floyd is set to testify.

The Hennepin County medical examiner who performed the initial autopsy of George Floyd is expected to testify in Derek Chauvin’s trial on Friday, a prosecutor said, along with other medical expert witnesses who will discuss Mr. Floyd’s cause of death.

The medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, determined during his autopsy that Mr. Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest” and declared his death a homicide.

The prosecution has signified that it believes that Dr. Baker’s diagnosis was vague; through the testimony of other medical witnesses, it has tried to convince jurors that Mr. Floyd died from asphyxia, or a deprivation of oxygen.

The witnesses on Friday will come on the heels of weighty testimony . On Thursday, two witnesses said a thorough review of video evidence gave no indication that Mr. Floyd died of an overdose. Instead, they concluded that he died from insufficient oxygen.