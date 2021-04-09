When can I travel from England to Scotland?

There are no firm plans on reopening Scotland to the rest of the UK yet, but April 26 seems to be the earliest date possible.

Even if you do travel from England to Scotland on this date, there will still be coronavirus restrictions in place.

For example, only six people from three different households will be permitted to socialise outdoors and only four people from two households will be able to mix indoors.

The accommodation provided must be self-catered, and outdoor hospitality will be open until 10pm with alcohol limited.

Indoor hospitality will be permitted without alcohol but will have to close at 8pm.