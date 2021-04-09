NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

When can I travel from England to Scotland?

Travel

When can I travel from England to Scotland?

1 min

83views
48
10 shares, 48 points

When can I travel from England to Scotland?

There are no firm plans on reopening Scotland to the rest of the UK yet, but April 26 seems to be the earliest date possible.

Even if you do travel from England to Scotland on this date, there will still be coronavirus restrictions in place.

For example, only six people from three different households will be permitted to socialise outdoors and only four people from two households will be able to mix indoors.

The accommodation provided must be self-catered, and outdoor hospitality will be open until 10pm with alcohol limited.

Indoor hospitality will be permitted without alcohol but will have to close at 8pm.

, , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

48
10 shares, 48 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish