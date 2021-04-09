Windows 10 update will fix a huge irritation when making Zoom, Teams and Skype calls

As spotted by the team at Windows Latest, it appears that a future upgrade, named Windows 10 Sun Valley 21H2, will allow users to tweak the settings on their webcam. Until now, this is something that’s not been easy but that’s about to change.

Once installed, users will be able to adjust the brightness and contrast of their cameras via sliding menu bars which should go some way to help boost the image quality and make your room and face look a lot less gloomy.

You’ll even get a sample image of how you’ll look giving you time to get the perfect appearance before heading online.

It’s a good update but that’s not all that Microsoft has planned.

Along with tweaking the camera settings, there’s also the addition of better privacy settings.