A.D.L. Calls for Tucker Carlson's Firing Over 'Replacement Theory' Remarks

The Anti-Defamation League called on the Fox News host Tucker Carlson to resign in an open letter published on Friday, accusing him of giving “an impassioned defense of the white supremacist ‘great replacement theory.’”

Mr. Carlson, in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, referred scornfully to the term “white replacement theory,” which describes a racist conspiracy theory popular in far-right circles, while arguing that the Democratic Party was “trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world.” He added that naturalized citizens were “diluting” the political power of him and other Americans.

“Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it, ‘Ooh, the white replacement theory,’” Mr. Carlson went on. “No, no, no, this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American, guaranteed at birth, is one man, one vote. And they are diluting it.”

The A.D.L. letter, signed by Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the Jewish advocacy group’s chief executive, said that the language by Mr. Carlson “was not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn.”