Adam Levine Shows Off His Chiseled Abs During Sexy Shirtless Workout — Watch

After showing off his feminine side by wearing a sun dress, Adam Levine is now displaying his hunk status by sharing a shirtless workout video.

Adam Levine is a man on a mission in a new Instagram workout video. The Maroon 5 frontman showed off how he stays looking so rock star ripped by taking fans through his various exercise routines . He first showed off doing a bottom-up press with a kettle bell, in which he knelt on his right knee with his left leg bent out in front of him. Adam then pushed a heavy kettle bell into the air and back down again with his right arm. Not only did it showcase his buff biceps, the exercise engaged his core and let Adam’s ripped abs ripple as he moved.

What’s all the more appealing is that Adam appeared to be doing his workout from home on an outdoor balcony with gym items that most people could easily purchase. The 41-year-old was next seen doing a great core and upper body exercise by standing with his legs apart front to back and lifting a medicine ball from one side of his body over his head to the other side, then letting it hit the ground.

Adam later used the medicine ball again to work his obliques, kneeling close to a wall and throwing the heavy ball against it with all of his might, doing back and forth repetitions. He then made sure to get a cardio workout in, but made it a much more fun one. The “Memories” singer was shown playing one on one backyard hoops with a pal, showing off some serious dribbling skills before going in for a layup.

Adam is known to take off his shirt during concerts, as he did when Maroon 5 played at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta in 2019, which you can see above. Since nearly every act cancelled touring in Mar. 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Adam didn’t have to stay in such tip-top shape. But now that venues across the country are opening up again for live music as the COVID vaccine becomes more widely available, Adam looks like he’s getting his ripped rocker body ready for touring action again.

His workout comes just three days after he showed what a proud and supportive girl dad he is by posing in a tie-dyed sundress that matched his two young daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3, in an Apr. 6 Instagram photo. Adam’s supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo , 32, also joined in with a similar dress, as the family of four held hands in their yard and showed off their stylish spring fashion. Being a daddy playing dress up with his daughters was just the cutest thing, and Adam clearly loved it by writing in the caption, “girls just wanna have fun.” Now that’s a great dad!

bshilliday