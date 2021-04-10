NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 release date: When...

Gaming

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 release date: When is episode 76 Judgment out?

1 min

103views
83
13 shares, 83 points

In the meantime though, anime-only fans need to be very wary of spoilers in the run-up to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 dropping.

This week saw the release of Attack on Titan chapter 139 – the final instalment of the manga which began back in 2009.

The AoT anime has stuck very closely to the manga, so be careful of any spoilers doing the rounds for the Attack on Titan ending.

As the Attack on Titan manga came to an end the team that has worked on Hajime Isayama’s iconic series wrote a letter to fans thanking them.

The letter said: “This world that did not exist until 2009 was made into words and pictures, given meaning, turned into a story, printed in the first issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, and serialised for eleven years and seven months by Hajime Isayama’s hands.

“By no means were they eleven years and seven months of continued good news. This series was visited by troubles, sadness, and goodbyes.”

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish