British Airways extends suspension of short-haul Gatwick flights – cancellation updates

During this time, the majority of its short-haul services which would normally operate out of Gatwick will instead depart from Heathrow.

However, it will continue to operate some long-haul flights from Gatwick, as well as a domestic service to Glasgow.

In a statement, the airline explained: “Until the end of October, most of our short-haul flights will continue to operate from Heathrow.

“This enables us to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted, and efficient operation across our business at a time when demand is yet to return and international travel restrictions remain in place.

READ MORE: Cabin crew secrets: Why you should never lean against plane windows