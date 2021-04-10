British Airways extends suspension of short-haul Gatwick flights – cancellation updates

However, it will continue to operate some long-haul flights from Gatwick, as well as a domestic service to Glasgow.
In a statement, the airline explained: “Until the end of October, most of our short-haul flights will continue to operate from Heathrow.
“This enables us to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted, and efficient operation across our business at a time when demand is yet to return and international travel restrictions remain in place.
In a statement, the travel provider added: “If we cannot fulfil a holiday, we’re committed to ensuring customers receive a full refund within 14 days.
“Customers who are unable to travel, or choose not to, can continue to change their holiday without a change fee, or request a voucher for future use.”
Amid the ongoing uncertainty of travel restrictions, BA has introduced a “Protection Promise” which aims to provide customers with more “flexibility”.
For bookings made on or after March 3, 2020, for journeys that are due to have been completed by April 30, 2022, customers have the option to change their booking or cancel their booking in exchange for a voucher for future travel.
In a boost for holidays, the airline has also recently unveiled its April flight and holiday sale.
The impressive deals could see passengers snapping up return flights to the US from £329.
Flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles are also on sale from £348.
Deals also span Antigua, St Lucia, Tel Aviv and Dubai.
The airline is also boasting an array of package deals, including flights and hotels from as little as £199 per person.
Popular European hotspots including Malaga, Faro and Majorca are up for grabs.
