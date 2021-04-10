Carol Vorderman wore Argos necklace for private lunch with Prince Philip and the Queen

Carol Vorderman has revealed that she once wore a necklace from Argos to Buckingham Palace for a private luncheon with Prince Philip and the Queen. The TV and radio star said the Duke of Edinburgh was kind enough to compliment her on the piece of jewellery, which her young son had bought for her with his pocket money.

“Let me tell you about my lunch at Buckingham Palace. I may be a girl from Rhyl but I’ve had some interesting times and this was one one them,” Carol told BBC Radio Wales listeners today.

“So I have been to Buckingham Palace quite a few times in various roles and met all members of the Royal family at various times, with Pride of Britain or The Prince’s Trust or whatever it might be, but this was a private invitation to lunch at Buckingham Palace.

“There are two parts to this story.”

“I’m going to tell you about Prince Philip and the Queen and then I’m going to tell you about my son and how he bought me this necklace from Argos and I wore it to the palace,” she began.

