Edinson Cavani 'won't sign Man Utd contract' as Boca Juniors move edges closer

Edinson Cavani is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors – but it won’t be announced until the end of the season.

The striker has been linked with an Old Trafford exit despite only being at the club for less than a year.

Cavani arrived on a free after his PSG contract expired but has been unable to settle in England.

His father spoke out about his son’s situation and claimed he was desperate to return to South America.

Todo Fichajes reports that the striker will not be extending his stay in Manchester under any circumstances.

Boca therefore look to be Cavani’s next club but all parties are keeping quiet until the season is over.

Former United man Marcos Rojo recently swapped Manchester for the Argentinean club and is hoping for a “second connection” with Cavani.

He told ESPN: “Yes I spoke with him, I speak with him a lot.

“We hadn’t been together for long in Manchester, only four or five months, but he’s a great person and let’s hope for a second connection.

“When I came here [to Boca] he always asked me if I was good, how I was getting on, because we didn’t see each other during the last period in England.

“It’s important that great players such as Cavani, who is a historic player for Uruguay and played in lots of important clubs, wants to come and play for Boca.

“I think that speaks very well for the club and for Argentinian football.”

Cavani has scored seven times in 28 outings for the Red Devils including a match winning brace against Southampton earlier this season.

He was banned following the win however due to a post he put on social media – a decision which is said to have affected him.

