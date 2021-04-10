Grand National 2021 prize money: How much winner scoops in Aintree race

The winner of this year’s much-anticipated Grand National is set to take home £375,000 in prize money.

Aintree’s showpiece event returns to the famous course after last year’s race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The total prize fund for the race stands at £750,000, down by £250,000 from the last meeting in 2019.

Each runner down to tenth place receives a share of that total amount.

With 40 horses competing, that means around 25 per cent of the runners will receive a share of the prize fund.

Tiger Roll stormed to a second successive victory tin 2019, with the prize money an incredible £561,000 shared between owners Gigginstown House Stud, trainer Gordon Elliot and jockey Davy Russell.

However, due to weight issues, the thoroughbred will miss the chance at a record-equalling third victory having been withdrawn from the race.

Despite the drop in prize money this year, the Grand National remains one of the richest races on the planet, in terms of the lucrative reward on offer.

Watched by more than 500 million people each year in more than 140 countries, the race sees its incredible 40 competitors take on Aintree’s world-famous fences over the course of four and a half miles.

The 173rd edition of the race will be without crowds in attendance due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Grand National 2021

The UK government has said that spectators will not be able to attend live sporting events until May 17th at the earliest.

Fans will have to make do with watching the event which starts at 5.15pm, on ITV1.

