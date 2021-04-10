Grand National 2021 tips: Who is favourite to win the Grand National? Latest odds

Betfair – Grand National winner
Cloth Cap 9/2
Burrows Saint 8/1
Minella Times 9/1
Any Second Now, Kimberlite Candy 10/1
Discorama 14/1
Magic Of Light 16/1
Acapella Bourgeois, Farclas, Mister Malarky, Potters Corner 20/1
Anibale Fly, Bristol De Mai, Takingrisks 25/1
Lake View Lad, Lord Du Mesnil, Milan Native, Talkischeap, Yala Enki 33/1
Canelo, Chris’s Dream, Ok Corral, Shattered Love, The Long Mile 40/1
Balko Des Flos, Blacklion, Class Conti, Definitely Red, Give Me A Copper, Sub Lieutenant, Vieux Lion Rouge 50/1
Alpha Des Obeaux, Ballyoptic, Double Shuffle, Hogans Height, Jett, Minellacelebration 66/1
Ami Desbois, Cabaret Queen 80/1
Tout Est Permis 100/1
