Grand National Festival 2021 results in full: Every race result from Ladies Day at Aintree

The second of three days of the Grand National Festival took place on Friday with Ladies Day commencing despite the death of Prince Philip. Usually, thousands of fans would have packed out the Aintree racecourse in their most stylish of outfits, but sadly the coronavirus pandemic means the 2021 Grand National is being held behind closed doors.

The 2020 Grand National was held virtually with Potters Corner winning the simulated race, but it’s back to real life this year with the main event at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Thursday’s races saw Manchester United legend enjoy a Liverpool hat-trick as a co-owner of Protektorat, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux.

The second of three days of the Festival on Friday however was overshadowed by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh a few hours before the first race at 1.45pm.

Races took place as planned with tributes paid to the Duke in the form of a two-minute silence, messages on the course’s big screen and black armbands worn by the jockeys.

It has been confirmed Saturday’s Grand National will also still commence despite the death of Prince Philip.

Express Sport meanwhile provides the race results in full from day two of the Grand National Festival below.