Grand National Festival 2021 results in full: Every race result from Ladies Day at Aintree

Thursday’s races saw Manchester United legend enjoy a Liverpool hat-trick as a co-owner of Protektorat, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux.
The second of three days of the Festival on Friday however was overshadowed by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh a few hours before the first race at 1.45pm.
Races took place as planned with tributes paid to the Duke in the form of a two-minute silence, messages on the course’s big screen and black armbands worn by the jockeys.
It has been confirmed Saturday’s Grand National will also still commence despite the death of Prince Philip.
Express Sport meanwhile provides the race results in full from day two of the Grand National Festival below.
Grand National Festival results – Day Two
13:45 – The Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle
1) Tronador
2) Dans Le Vent
3) Edwardstone
14:20 – The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle
1) Belfast Banter
2) Do Your Job
3) Dusart
14:50 – The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase
1) Chantry House
2) Shan Blue
3) Fiddlerontheroof
1) Fakir D’Oudairies
2) Nuts Well
3) Itchy Feet
16:05 – The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase
1) Livelovelaugh
2) Pink Eyed Pedro
3) Senior Citizen
16:40 – The Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle
1) Ahoy Senor
2) Bravemansgame
3) Oscar Elite
17:15 – The Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle
1) Rowland Ward
2) Camprond
3) Bold Enough
0 Comments