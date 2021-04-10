NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Grand National results LIVE: Aintree winners as Rachel Blackmore looks...

Sports

Grand National results LIVE: Aintree winners as Rachel Blackmore looks to create history

The holy-grail of horse racing gets underway at 5.15pm today and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the winners from the moment they cross the finish line. There is seven racing in totoal througout the third day of the Aintree festival.
But all eyes will be on the main event as 40 horses battle it out over the four-mile course.

History could be made as two female jockeys, Rachael Blackmore and Bryony Frost, are in with strong chances of becoming the first ever woman winner.

“Look, it’s the Grand National and anything can happen, but I wouldn’t swap him anyway,” Blackmore said of her mount Minella Times.

And well respected trainer Paul Nicholls, who has had 11 champions, is backing the girls.

“Bryony’s got a chance. Rachel Blackmore’s got a very good chance. She’s been riding at the top of her game,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“It’d be really good for the sport if one of the girls did win the National. They’re more than capable of winning it.”

Grand National results LIVE

1.45 – Manifesto Novices Chase

1) Hometown Boy

2) J’Ai Froid

3) Tea Clipper

4) Ashtown Lad

2.25 – Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

1) My Drogo

2) Minella Drama

3) Guard Your Drea

3.00 – Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase

1) Shishkin

2) Funambule

3.35 – Ryanair Stayers Hurdle

(results to follow)

4.15 – Betway Handicap Chase

(results to follow)

5.15 – Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

(results to follow)

6.20 – Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle

