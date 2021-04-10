Grand National results LIVE: Aintree winners as Rachel Blackmore looks to create history

History could be made as two female jockeys, Rachael Blackmore and Bryony Frost, are in with strong chances of becoming the first ever woman winner.
“Look, it’s the Grand National and anything can happen, but I wouldn’t swap him anyway,” Blackmore said of her mount Minella Times.
And well respected trainer Paul Nicholls, who has had 11 champions, is backing the girls.
“Bryony’s got a chance. Rachel Blackmore’s got a very good chance. She’s been riding at the top of her game,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.
“It’d be really good for the sport if one of the girls did win the National. They’re more than capable of winning it.”
Grand National results LIVE
1.45 – Manifesto Novices Chase
1) Hometown Boy
2) J’Ai Froid
3) Tea Clipper
4) Ashtown Lad
2.25 – Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle
1) My Drogo
2) Minella Drama
3) Guard Your Drea
3.00 – Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase
1) Shishkin
2) Funambule
3.35 – Ryanair Stayers Hurdle
(results to follow)
(results to follow)
5.15 – Randox Grand National Handicap Chase
(results to follow)
6.20 – Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle
