Grand National tips: Who to bet on at Aintree today as Cloth Cap the bookies' favourite

Any Second Now has all the right attributes to make it second victory in today’s Randox Grand National (5.15pm) for Irish trainer Ted Walsh. Walsh pulled off a colossal gamble in the world’s most recognised horse race 21 years ago when his son Ruby partnered Papillon to victory.

The Kildare trainer admitted backing Papillon at big prices, however, it is not known if he is on Any Second Now (5.15, ITV), the well-supported 10-1 third favourite.

Any Second Now understandably has plenty of supporters and no doubt one of them is his renowned gambling owner JP McManus.

The gelding recently flagged up his credentials, significantly after the National weights were announced, by winning a Grade 2 Chase over two miles at Navan last month.

Before that success he was very much off the radar but staked his claim for today’s marathon by winning at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019. After that success connections had earmarked last year’s race before it was cancelled.

His best performances suggest he is very well handicapped. Also, he brings a touch of class to the table.

Bristol De Mai, without doubt the class act in the race, has paid the price with top weight. He faces a massive task conceding 15lb to the selection.