GTA 6 release date news: New Grand Theft Auto not being revealed until 2022?

If Henderson’s prediction is right, it means we could only end up getting new on GTA 6 in the latter half of 2022.

Considering GTA 5 first released back in 2013, that’s a long period of time between news on it’s follow-up.

But there is reason to think we might not be getting news on GTA 6 for some time.

Rockstar Games does have one Grand Theft Auto release planned – and that’s the release of the next-gen versions of GTA 5.

The enhanced editions of Grand Theft Auto 5 are set to launch in the second half of 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We don’t have a confirmed release date yet for this new version of GTA 5, but it seems unlikely Rockstar would want to reveal anything on GTA 6 before this enhanced version of GTA 5 releases.

As fans wait for concrete information on GTA 6 there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds about the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game.

