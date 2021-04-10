Herbal tea benefits: 8 healthy herbal teas and what they’re good for

From the popular green tea to lesser-known teas, like rooibos, herbal teas have been used as remedies for a range of ailments since ancient times. For thousands of years, herbal tea has been taken for numerous health benefits from aiding digestion, improving cholesterol levels, fighting infection and more. Express.co.uk reveals eight healthy herbal teas to try and what they’re specifically good for.

Green tea Green tea is full of powerful antioxidants and proactive polyphenols, which play a role in a healthy, balanced diet and can be found elsewhere in fruit and vegetables. Antioxidants can lower the risk of some cancers, such as prostate and breast cancer, and support the immune system. The tea also contains caffeine, which is a mental stimulant and can regulate alertness. Some research suggests green tea boosts metabolic rate and increases fat burning, which could help you lose weight. The tea is packed with the amino acid L-theanine which relaxes your mind and can reduce anxiety.

Ginger tea Ginger tea is warm, spicy and packed with antioxidants that have been found to prevent specific types of cancer. Ginger is believed to relieve and prevent headaches and migraines and thought to lower blood pressure. If you're looking to lose weight, ginger tea might help to regulate your appetite. Pregnant women may find that ginger tea eases morning sickness. Eucalyptus tea Eucalyptus tea is high in antioxidants which protect the body from free radicals and oxidative stress, as well as some cancers, heart disease and other horrible conditions. Got a cold or cough? Eucalyptus tea might help to reduce mucus and clear your lungs in the same way that eucalyptus oil clears your sinuses. Some research has found eucalyptus tea can make your stress response system less active while increasing the activity of the parasympathetic nervous system. This makes you feel more relaxed.

Ginseng tea Ginseng tea is a popular herbal remedy in Asia and Northern America that is thought to boost energy, improve brain function and eliminate stress. The tea has also been used to reduce blood sugar, balance cholesterol and increase blood circulation. Rooibos tea Rooibos tea comes from the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis and was traditionally enjoyed in South Africa. Today, rooibos tea is used as a source of polyphenols such as aspalathin, which are thought to protect against free radicals that cause diabetes, heart disease and cancer. People with type 2 diabetes may benefit from rooibos tea because some studies have suggested it balances blood sugar levels and reduces insulin resistance.

Hibiscus tea Hibiscus tea is believed to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar. The tea may also support weight loss and keep the immune system healthy because it so high in Vitamin C. Chamomile tea Chamomile tea is known for being anxiety-reducing and sleep-inducing. If you have diabetes, chamomile tea may help to control your blood sugar levels and aid digestion.

