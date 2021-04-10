Holidays: Portugal, Dubai and US flights boosted following foreign travel update

Domestic flight searches are also on the rise.

According to Skyscanner, the top 10 most searched for destinations this week are London, Manchester, Dubai, Tel Aviv, New York, Edinburgh, Bangkok, Belfast, Faro and Orland.

The Skyscanner experts also shared the cheapest month to book, for those keen to get plans in the diary.

The research shows the cheapest month to book a US holiday is in July, with an average price from the UK to US currently sitting at around £576.