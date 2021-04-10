Houston's Instagrammable multi-sensory museum seeks bold artists for new mural

HOUSTON, Texas — Locals who’ve visited west Houston’s utterly Instagrammable, experiential museum (immersive world, really) known as Seismique are well aware of the dazzling visuals that await.A hybrid of a Willy Wonka wonderland, the edgy Meow Wolf (the interactive museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico), and a futuristic theme park, Seismique features works by more than 24 established and emerging artists along with advanced technological elements such as projection mapping from 111 projectors, holograms, augmented reality, light mapping, gamification, and more.

Inside, the cavernous, 40,000-square-foot multi-sensory mecca is an almost overwhelming treat. Now, the museum’s owners want to take the visuals outdoors with a new mural/artistic vision. Seismique (2306 South Highway 6) has announced a call for artists to add to the mural, which will be emblazoned on a wall that is 43 feet wide by 28 feet tall.

Video above from separate reporting.

