Jasmine Harman struggles with A Place In The Sun work after being ‘virtually unemployed’

Underneath fans explained how they had worked from home amid the pandemic.

One said: “I’ve been working right through as in chemical work, but I feel for those parents having to home school and work from home.”

A second replied: “I hated it with a vengeance in the beginning! Had numerous discussions with my boss about why I should stay in the office. In the end, I gave in, as I felt guilty putting other colleagues’ lives, who HAD to work from the office, in jeopardy. Now, I looooove working from home! But psst, don’t tell my boss.”

While a third commented: “Love working from home. No commute. Dogwalk in my lunch hour. Tea ready by 6! On the beach by 6.45 for dog walk. “