Jet2 flights & holidays: Latest updates after cancellations & new...

Travel

Jet2 flights & holidays: Latest updates after cancellations & new Europe routes to launch

Jet2[1] flights and holidays have been continually pushed back as the Government postponed international travel amid Covid concerns. Foreign jet-setting is currently set to resume on May 17 at the earliest. So when will Jet2 flights and holidays recommence after countless cancellations over the past month?
“After several weeks exploring how to restart international travel, with substantial assistance and input from the industry, the framework lacks any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again. In fact, the framework is virtually the same as six months ago.”

He called for more clarity, stating: “Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing. Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more.

The CEO continued: “Because of the continued uncertainty that the framework provides, it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 23rd June 2021.”

Jet2 passengers impacted by the cancellations will be contacted and provided with their options; refunds will be offered.

This week Jet2 revealed more news about new routes. These are the latest updates you need to know.

Jet2 new routes

Jet2 announced on Wednesday it will operate new summer services to Innsbruck in Austria for Summer 20222.

The airline will operate flights to Innsbruck from Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol Airport from May through to September 2022.

Services will operate weekly (Saturday) from Birmingham and Bristol Airports from May 28 through to September 24 and twice-weekly (Wednesday and Saturday) from Manchester Airport from May 25 through to September 24.

Getaways will operate to Sicily from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted) with flights operating into Catania Airport.

Jet2 is also launching package holidays to Sicily with a fantastic choice of beach resorts on sale including Taormina, Taormina Mare, Giardini Naxos​, Syracuse, Cefalu and Campofelice Di Roccella.

Jet2 is also putting flights and holidays on sale to Sardinia from four UK bases for Summer 22 (Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted).

Resorts on sale in Sardinia include Porto Cervo​, Baia Sardinia​, Budoni​, San Teodoro​, Cannigione​, San Pantaleo, Orosei and Pittulongu, as well as city breaks to Olbia.

Other new routes include Toulouse, Iceland, Tivat (Montenegro) and Athens.

