Justin Rose net worth: Multi-million pound fortune of British golfer

It wasn’t until 2002 that he found real success, and he went on to win the U.S. Open in 2013.
According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Justin is worth an impressive $ 40million (£29,178,976).
He is currently competing against other golfing greats at The Masters 2021.
READ MORE: Morrisons customers fume over new ban coming to all stores: ‘Stop the greed!’
If he does win, it’ll be the fourth consecutive year that the Masters has been won by an American.
However, The Masters is currently being led by Justin Rose – although he has never won the tournament before, and is considered an outsider.
Rose has a wife, Kate, who he wed in 2006, and two children, Leo and Charlotte.
Justin’s fortune pales in comparison to Tiger’s, with the latter worth around $ 800million, according to CelebNetWorth.com.
That is a massive sum that is currently equivalent to around £564million.
The site also claims that Tiger’s annual salary is $ 50million, which currently stands at around £35million.
Tiger was born in 1975 in Cypress, California, to an American father and a Thai mother.
He is an only child but has three half-siblings from his father’s first marriage.
Tiger’s first name is Eldrick, but was nicknamed Tiger after a Vietnamese soldier and friend of his father, Vuong Dang Phong, to whom his father had also given that nickname.
Tiger appeared on American daytime TV talk show The Mike Douglas Show at age two, showing audiences his putting skills against comedian Bob Hope.
At age five, he was featured in monthly golf magazine Golf Digest.
Before turning seven, Tiger won the Under Age 10 section of a Californian golf competition called Drive, Pitch, and Putt, and later won the youngest age category at the Junior World Golf Championships. He went on to win the Junior World Golf Championships six times.
Read More
0 Comments