NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Justin Rose net worth: Multi-million pound fortune of British golfer

Life & Style

Justin Rose net worth: Multi-million pound fortune of British golfer

2 min

108views
73
12 shares, 73 points
Justin Rose, 40, is currently competing in The Masters 2021. The golfer, born in South Africa but raised in England, has played golf professionally since his teens – and years on the golf course have netted him a multi-milion pound fortune.
He played in his first Walker Cup at just 17 years old, although it would be a few years until professional golf brought him success.

It wasn’t until 2002 that he found real success, and he went on to win the U.S. Open in 2013.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Justin is worth an impressive $ 40million (£29,178,976).

He is currently competing against other golfing greats at The Masters 2021.

READ MORE: Morrisons customers fume over new ban coming to all stores: ‘Stop the greed!’

Dustin Johnson is the favourite to win this year, after breaking a competition record last year for the best score.

If he does win, it’ll be the fourth consecutive year that the Masters has been won by an American.

However, The Masters is currently being led by Justin Rose – although he has never won the tournament before, and is considered an outsider.

Rose has a wife, Kate, who he wed in 2006, and two children, Leo and Charlotte.

Tiger Woods, arguably the most famous golfer in the world, is not competing at The Masters this year thanks to leg injuries sustained during a car crash in February.

Justin’s fortune pales in comparison to Tiger’s, with the latter worth around $ 800million, according to CelebNetWorth.com.

That is a massive sum that is currently equivalent to around £564million.

The site also claims that Tiger’s annual salary is $ 50million, which currently stands at around £35million.

Tiger’s long and successful career as a professional golfer is to thank for his huge fortune.

Tiger was born in 1975 in Cypress, California, to an American father and a Thai mother.

He is an only child but has three half-siblings from his father’s first marriage.

Tiger’s first name is Eldrick, but was nicknamed Tiger after a Vietnamese soldier and friend of his father, Vuong Dang Phong, to whom his father had also given that nickname.

According to his official website, Tiger took an interest in golf as early as six months old as he watched his father – who was an amateur golfer – play.

Tiger appeared on American daytime TV talk show The Mike Douglas Show at age two, showing audiences his putting skills against comedian Bob Hope.

At age five, he was featured in monthly golf magazine Golf Digest.

Before turning seven, Tiger won the Under Age 10 section of a Californian golf competition called Drive, Pitch, and Putt, and later won the youngest age category at the Junior World Golf Championships. He went on to win the Junior World Golf Championships six times.

Read More

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

73
12 shares, 73 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish