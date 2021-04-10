NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Kendall Jenner Cheers On Sister Kylie As She Goes Head-To-Head...

Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Cheers On Sister Kylie As She Goes Head-To-Head With BF Devin Booker For Pop-A-Shot

103views
15 shares, 103 points

Kendall Jenner proved her allegiance to her sister Kylie when she took on NBA star Devin Booker in an arcade basketball game.

Kylie Jenner[1], 23, certainly has a competitive streak, and she went head to head with her sister Kendall Jenner[2]‘s boyfriend Devin Booker[3] in an arcade basketball game. The trio hit the town for a night out[4] on April 8, and Kendall cheered on her little sis as she took on Devin in a game of pop-a-shot. The 25-year-old took to her IG story to share a clip of the pair throwing mini basketballs into the hoops, with Devin staying about 20 points ahead of Kylie.

The cosmetics mogul[7] rocked a cream tank top and beige sweatpants with white sneakers, while Kendall’s BF cut an equally casual figure in a white tee, black shorts, and beige slides. “Come on Ky,” Kendall captioned the video. Earlier in the evening, the trio hit up LA hot spot The Nice Guy, where Kylie nearly had a run in with her ex-boyfriend Tyga[8], 31! The “Taste” rapper was photographed outside the West Hollywood restaurant with his new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, while the KarJenner sisters arrived separatley. Kylie and Tyga split back in 2017 after an on-again, off-again romance that spanned several years.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Kendall and Devin[9]! The Phoenix Suns star recently left a flirty comment on an Instagram post, in which Kendall rocked a pink Rodarte dress[10] with a red floral pattern. “Very beautiful.. course,” he wrote. The pair were first linked in April 2020, and have kept their romance on the down-low, only being photographed together[11] on rare occasions, often for date nights at hotspots like Soho House, Nobu Malibu and the celebrity packed[12] Santa Monica Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. They finally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day[13], when they tagged one another in cute PDA photos[14] together.

Kendall jenner

Despite dating for nearly a year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t putting a “label” on things, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY[15]. “Kendall and Devin are still not super serious,” the source said. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him[16]. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby.”

Emily Selleck

