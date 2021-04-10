Man fatally shot on I-35 in San Marcos during police incident

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An incident on I-35 in San Marcos early Saturday morning resulted in a man’s shooting death during an incident involving San Marcos police.

Around 12:19 a.m. on Saturday morning, San Marcos Police Department officers responded to I-35 near the southbound mile marker 204 for Seguin, where a man was reported to be walking through traffic. Police say they also witnessed this.

SMPD reports that when they tried to detain him, officers realized he was holding a knife or a similar object. Officers say he moved aggressively toward them bearing the weapon.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, SMPD says, however the man turned and ran into the road once more — resulting a near-collision with an 18-wheeler.

The man reportedly charged at the officers again, with the weapon high over his head, at which time he was shot and officers began life-saving efforts.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. SMPD says he had no identification on him, so ID is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic on several roads off I-35 were closed Saturday morning as the Texas Rangers and SMPD assessed the area.

Russell Falcon