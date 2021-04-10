Masters cut line: Rory McIlroy misses cut – Full list of players removed from Augusta

Rory McIlroy was unable to find his rhythm to make it through to the weekend at The Masters as he missed the cut for the first time since 2010 while defending champion Dustin Johnson also came up short. Justin Rose was the pace setter in the opening round on Thursday but there was more attention towards the bottom of the leaderboard on Friday as a number of top players battled to avoid the cut.

It was originally though that something around five-over par would be enough to get through to the weekend. But it soon became clear that there were birdies to be had on some enticing pin positions with a host of players enjoying strong rounds. Bernd Wiesberger set the early pace with an outstanding round of 66 to move him up to four-under par for the tournament. Tony Finau also finished with a six-under par round on Friday while the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman climbed up the leaderboard. JUST IN: Rory McIlroy’s Masters bid over after hitting dad in nightmare round