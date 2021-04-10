Michael Jackson: The Jackson 5 discuss discovering their brother's talent

“He would work at it every single day. Dancing, honing his craft. That’s what he did.”
Despite having a sense of pride in how hard his brother worked, Jackie admitted that he didn’t always remain close with Michael throughout his popular years.
He said: “When you have that kind of career, it’s kinda hard to keep pace with all your brothers because you’re busy.”
Jackie revealed: “When we started it was Jermaine, Tito and I singing. Then Marlon and Michael came in.
“Michael used to take a Quaker oatmeal box and they were his bongos. He used to play it so well.”
However, it all changed when they gave him an opportunity to show them what he could do.
He added he would rather have had Michael’s life: “Yeah, that’s right. That’s what everyone wants who’s in this business.”
Tito agreed: “You want to be on top.”
Previously, Tito spoke emotionally about the loss of his brother, who died on June 25, 2009 from an administered drug overdose.
Speaking candidly about Conrad Murray, Michael’s physician who was arrested for involuntary manslaughter over the pop star’s death, Tito said: “I’m not a doctor but whether he knew better or Michael knew better he shouldn’t have been doing that.
“He’s a doctor. He’s in charge. He’s taken an oath and at that time he should have been doing what he needed to do to get my brother straight, not contributing to the situation.
“The world has lost a great man, but for our family it has nothing to do with music.”
