More EE customers offered download speeds that'll beat using their broadband

Technology

More EE customers offered download speeds that'll beat using their broadband

Along with these 35 new areas, EE has also added outdoor 5G coverage to some of the UK’s most popular tourist landmarks, historical sites, and coastal locations.

That means as we all start to get back out on the road after lockdown there should be improved connections when trying to upload that selfie to Instagram.

Once open in the coming weeks, EE customers can enjoy using 5G technology at Brighton Pier, Exeter Cathedral, Norwich Cathedral, Paignton Sands, Sandbanks Beach, Poole, Swansea Maritime Quarter & Swansea Bay, V&A Museum Dundee, York Minster and York Museum Gardens.

