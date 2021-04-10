Next Week on Xbox: April 13 to 16





Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!

Knight Squad 2 is a chaotic arcade multiplayer game for up to 8 players. Pick an eccentric knight and fight for glory with wacky weaponry. Triumph over your friends in a ridiculous amount of game modes, both locally and online.





Sam is just a normal kid who likes video games. Likewise, his father has a passion for old games, but when Sam tries out his dad’s arcade machine, he’s suddenly pulled inside, where he finds himself starring in his own pixelated adventure. But can he get back home? Help Sam remove the spell cast on Arcadia and return safely before it’s too late!





A high school gang leader Ringo Ishikawa trying to live through his last fall before graduation with his best friends. If you’re fond of a good story, fighting games, and yakuza-like aesthetics, you’ll dig this open world beat ‘em up.





Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. As your journey continues, you must decode the events of your past while confronting the dangers that lie ahead.





Travel the world as a cute cardboard cloud and ruin everybody’s day! Unlock new methods of mischief across 50 levels, each with unique setting and objectives. Make new friends and help them too – it’s an adorable schadenfreude game!





Every year the monsters are invited to the big 24hr Halloween rave, but this time no one came home, as an evil vampire used a spell to block the passage back to the afterlife because, according to him, the party could not stop. Join the resistance and send everyone home. No one can handle so much noise, goo, and werewolf hair on clothes anymore.





A fast and frantic infinite runner about four friends saving their world from extinction. The world of Computra is under threat from the evil Ramrafstar and his ferocious minion Deletion Dave, who seek to destroy the partitions that hold everything together. Play as one of our four heroes as they outrun Dave across the disk sectors of Computra.





Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through six chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague this poor town.





Heal is an experimental adventure game from the creator of Distraint series, exploring the themes of aging and dementia. The narrative is driven by a strong and obscure atmosphere, with instructions and dialog used only sparingly. Wake up from a dreamless sleep, explore the mysteries of your surroundings and solve puzzles.





Welcome to MLB The Show 21! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field with a variety of game modes for rookies and returning vets. Lead your ballplayer in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty, enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes, and face your friends across consoles with cross-platform play. MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition is available starting April 16; MLB The Show 21will launch April 20 on the Xbox Store and with Xbox Game Pass.





Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have been living a happy life free of Dr. Fetus for several years and they now have a wonderful little baby named Nugget. One day while our heroes were on a picnic, Dr. Fetus snuck up on them and kidnapped Nugget! When our heroes came to and found that Nugget was missing, they cracked their knuckles and decided to never stop until they got Nugget back and taught Dr. Fetus a very important lesson.





Tribal Pass is a tactical hardcore runner comprised of resource management and environment interactions. Make your way through the unfriendly wilds, encountering a quick river, an herb, a human and a beast of various dangers. You play around encounters, splitting and uniting the tribe, arming it properly, making sure your people are alive and your food is in stock.