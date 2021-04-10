Outriders 1.05 update: New Outriders patch notes for PS4, Xbox and PS5 release latest

Developers People Can Fly has provided news for gamers on PS5, confirming today’s Outriders 1.05 update will reach them, but it might not arrive until after other platforms.

The latest Outriders patch message reads: “Please note that the PS5 patch is still working its way through release. The patch is required for PS5 to be able to crossplay issue-free with PC/PS4. If you are attempting to crossplay with friends on these platforms, please ensure you install the update when it arrives.

Full patch notes for today’s Outriders update can be found listed at the bottom of this article:

ORIGINAL: Outriders 1.05 is being released today by Square Enix, with good news waiting for gamers hoping to see the return of Crossplay.

As confirmed in the patch notes, today’s Outriders changes will make it possible to play between platforms again. Crossplay is being re-enabled, although People Can Fly have warned there could be a bit of a delay.

According to the latest news shared on Twitter, the Xbox Outriders update is scheduled to roll out today.

But gamers on PS4 and PC will likely receive the patch before those fans using the Microsoft platform. Speaking about the upcoming changes and the re-release of Crossplay, a message from People Can Fly revealed: