Outriders 1.05 update: New Outriders patch notes for PS4, Xbox and PS5 release latest

The latest Outriders patch message reads: “Please note that the PS5 patch is still working its way through release. The patch is required for PS5 to be able to crossplay issue-free with PC/PS4. If you are attempting to crossplay with friends on these platforms, please ensure you install the update when it arrives.
Full patch notes for today’s Outriders update can be found listed at the bottom of this article:
ORIGINAL: Outriders 1.05 is being released today by Square Enix, with good news waiting for gamers hoping to see the return of Crossplay.
As confirmed in the patch notes, today’s Outriders changes will make it possible to play between platforms again. Crossplay is being re-enabled, although People Can Fly have warned there could be a bit of a delay.
According to the latest news shared on Twitter, the Xbox Outriders update is scheduled to roll out today.
But gamers on PS4 and PC will likely receive the patch before those fans using the Microsoft platform. Speaking about the upcoming changes and the re-release of Crossplay, a message from People Can Fly revealed:
“We’re a little bit delayed on the Xbox version of this patch, but the @Xbox team are being incredibly supportive in helping us get it ready as soon as we can.
“We are hoping to have this patch ready for Xbox very soon and will update you the moment we have news.
“With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible.
“Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled.
“Crossplay between Consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.”
So while we don’t know exactly when the game will be updated on all platforms, the process should be completed by April 10.
You can find the full list below, including details on today’s Crossplay situation with PS4, Xbox and PC platforms:
- Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service
Crash Fixes
- Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped
- Will fix the crash when completing the “A Bad Day” side quest.
- Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man’s Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing).
- Will fix crash on launch issues
- Will include many more “random” crash fixes
0 Comments