Outriders Xbox update out today but comes with Inventory patch notes warning

Today’s Outriders Xbox update can be downloaded right now but comes with a big patch notes warning.

As shared by the development team on Twitter, this week’s Outriders update looks to remove performance issues and reinstate crossplay.

But from recent reports, it also has another big side effect that gamers will want to know about.

According to those who have downloaded the patch, it appears that the Outriders Inventory wipe glitch is still kicking.

Not only that, but the problem might have even spread to other parts of the game, having started as a multiplayer glitch.

So if you have downloaded today’s new Outriders Xbox patch, be aware that there could be an increased chance of losing your stuff.

Being a looter shooter, most weapons and gear will become outdated fairly quickly, being replaced by better gear as you go up the ranks of World Tiers and Levels.