Paulina Gretzky: 5 Things To Know About Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee

Model Paulina Gretzky, who is engaged to golf pro Dustin Johnson, has been in the spotlight her whole life as she’s the daughter of a sporting legend. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

Paulina Gretzky , 32, is one of the most recognizable WAGs in the sporting world. Her champion golfer beau, Dustin Johnson , 36, recently won the prestigious Masters competition in November 2020, and the couple openly hugged, kissed and cried as their emotions ran high. The blonde beauty , who has carved out a successful career as a model, has been engaged to the golfer since 2013. And while they share two young sons, Tatum and River, they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle. Here’s 5 things to know about Paulina.

1. She is Wayne Gretzky’s daughter.

If the last name didn’t tip you off, Paulina is the eldest daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky , and actress Janet Jones. Also known as The Great One, Wayne is regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. She has four other siblings.

2. Paulina is a model.

Paulina made her modeling debut with a stunning cover for the August 2005 issue of Flare. Since then, she’s been the cover girl for the December 2013 issue of Maxim, and scored the May 2014 cover of Golf Digest. During her interview with Golf Digest , Paulina revealed she hits the green “around 10 times” per year. “I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps,” she explained. “My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.’ I just wanted to spend time with him.”

3. She has also released music.

Paulina’s song “Collecting Dust” was featured on MTV’s Laguna Beach. Her other songs include: “Secret Assassin”, “Miss You Later”, “Sunshine”, “Deep Breathe”, and “Disappointed”. Nevertheless, it seems her days as a singer are behind her, as she’s focusing on her modeling work, and being a mother of two .

4. Paulina has been in a few movies.

Although she hasn’t appeared in any Oscar winners, the beautiful model had minor roles in: Grown Ups 2, Guns, Girls and Gambling, and the 2009 Fame remake.

5. Paulina is Dustin’s biggest cheerleader.

We mean that literally — she is always on hand to help him celebrate a big golfing win ! When Dustin made history and won the 2020 Masters golf title for the first time in Augusta, GA in 2020, Paulina was immediately by his side! What a sweet couple.

Samantha Wilson