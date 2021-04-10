Pfizer vaccine efficacy: What protection does Pfizer vaccine give after second dose?

In late February, Public Health England also published an independent analysis which showed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is effective against COVID-19 from the first dose.

The Government website explained: “Early data from PHE’s SIREN study shows a promising impact on infection in healthcare workers aged under 65.

“Healthcare workers in the study are tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) every 2 weeks – whether or not they have symptoms.

“Data shows one dose reduces the risk of catching infection by more than 70 percent, rising to 85 percent after the second dose.”

Although results are promising, people who have had a vaccine are still advised they could still get or spread coronavirus.

People must still follow social distancing guidance and the rules on face coverings after being vaccinated.

Read More