NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan admits Prince Philip's death ‘hit him hard’: ‘A...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan admits Prince Philip's death ‘hit him hard’: ‘A constant presence in my life'

1 min

131views
111
16 shares, 111 points

Prince Philip was last seen in public just weeks before his death while being discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after undergoing a successful heart procedure.

Prince Philip is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, as well as children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

He leaves behind grandchildren, Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke is also survived by great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison, Isla and Savannah Phillips, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish