Piers Morgan admits Prince Philip's death ‘hit him hard’: ‘A constant presence in my life'

Prince Philip was last seen in public just weeks before his death while being discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after undergoing a successful heart procedure.

Prince Philip is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, as well as children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

He leaves behind grandchildren, Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke is also survived by great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison, Isla and Savannah Phillips, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.