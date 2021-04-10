Prince Philip dead: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle must follow parenting rules at funeral

No matter the size of the funeral, Britons across the country will join the Royal Family in mourning his passing.
His funeral will be attended by the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family.
Kate and Meghan were the granddaughters-in-law of Prince Philip.
DON’T MISS
Kate and Prince William have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Meghan Markle is the mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one.
Young children have not traditionally attended royal funerals in the past.
All members of the Royal Family have been required to dress in black since Prince Philip’s passing was announced, as per tradition.
The royal children will also be required to dress in black when attending the funeral.
Read More
0 Comments