Prince Philip dead: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle must follow parenting rules at funeral

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, it has been confirmed. His funeral will be attended by royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. This is what the royals will do with their children.

It is believed this will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. No matter the size of the funeral, Britons across the country will join the Royal Family in mourning his passing. His funeral will be attended by the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family. Kate and Meghan were the granddaughters-in-law of Prince Philip. DON’T MISS

They are sure to support other members of the Royal Family by attending the funeral. Kate and Prince William have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Meghan Markle is the mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one. Young children have not traditionally attended royal funerals in the past.

If any of the royal children do attend, it is likely they will follow the same rules as the rest of the royals. All members of the Royal Family have been required to dress in black since Prince Philip’s passing was announced, as per tradition. The royal children will also be required to dress in black when attending the funeral.

